More routes to the US: United’s first direct US-Manila flight lands in Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

“The San Francisco-Manila flight is indeed the first time a US airline has flown between the US mainland and the Philippines, Manila. So, we are just really, really pleased to be high in the air and to be leading this new service,” Marcel Fuchs, United’s managing director of international sales, told reporters on Monday.The daily nonstop flights will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER, the airline’s largest aircraft.

Asked whether United has considered opening more Philippine routes, Fuchs said there were no specific plans yet, although the current route seems to be doing well. “We got to make Manila-San Francisco work. Everything we see – from the support of the travel, trade, and business community – would suggest that we’re going to be successful in this market.”accounting for 41.2% of all cash remittances. Filipinos who have permanently migrated to the US, and those who work there temporarily often travel between the Philippines and the US. headtopics.com

“President Biden talked about the importance when he met with President Marcos back in May, elevating our people-to-people ties, including through air transport. And we’re very excited to be here today to inaugurate this first-ever transpacific flight by a US carrier,” Carlson told reporters.

In a statement released back in July, around the same time that United’s route was first announced, PAL said that it “welcomes additional competition on transpacific routes.” “We want to be competitive in the market, but you’ll find that we’re not going to lead with our pricing points because our customer service, our product, has an outstanding value,” Fuchs said. headtopics.com

