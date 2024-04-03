Maria Luz Arzaga-Mendoza Reappointed to FISU Legal Committee

Maria Luz Arzaga-Mendoza has been reappointed as a member of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Legal Committee for the years 2024-2027. She expressed her pleasure and honor upon the announcement of her nomination, stating that it brings honor to the country and the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP).

Mendoza has been connected with FESSAP since 2013 as the Legal Adviser to the FESSAP Board of Trustees and has been a member of the FISU Legal Committee since 2017

