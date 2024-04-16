Local Executives and Army to Harness Investment Potentials of Newly Created Towns in Cotabato

Major Gen. Alex Rillera went around the 63 Bangsamoro barangays in Cotabato province last Saturday to monitor the conduct of the plebiscite for the creation of eight towns in the contiguous areas. COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Local executives and the Army ’s 6th Infantry Division shall together harness the investment potentials of the 63 Bangsamoro barangays in Cotabato province that have just been grouped into eight municipalities via a plebiscite last Saturday.

“Imagine eight new local government units emerging soon to manage these 63 barangays that are suitable for large-scale agricultural and inland fishery projects. Our units there shall help capacitate these local government units via security interventions, Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters here on Tuesday.

The merchant-politician Rolly Sacdalan, mayor of Midsayap, said the efforts of their mixed Muslim and Christian business community to entice investors to venture into viable businesses in the 13 Bangsamoro barangays in their municipality got a boost with the creation of the Kadayangan and Nabalawag municipalities covering the contiguous areas, all Moro domains.

Mendoza, who is chairperson of the Regional Development Council 12, said that she will convince traders in provinces covered by the multi-sector council to expand their operations in the eight newly-created Bangsamoro towns in support of the socio-economic goals of Malacañang’s peace overture with southern Moro communities.

