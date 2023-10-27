JBL brings back iconic ‘70s audio designs with Authentics speakers

LEADING audio equipment manufacturer JBL breathes new life into its iconic JBL L100 speaker from the 1970s and the timeless turntable with modern technologies while keeping the retro designs intact.

Inspired by products of decades past, the Authentics range features elements from some of its more iconic designs such as the Quadrex grille pattern, from the phenomenally popular JBL L100 home speakers that were first released in 1970.

The Authentics series lets the whole family enjoy music streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi in stunning high definition, or stream music through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for smart listening and zero interruptions. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa may also be accessed simultaneously, giving listeners the most freedom and convenience to control more smart home devices and play from more music streaming services hands-free. headtopics.com

It produces a smooth, distortion-free sound driven by a belt drive and motor with an optical sensor underneath. The die cast aluminum platter ensures records are played perfectly in time at 33⅓ rpm for albums, or 45 rpm for EPs and singles. The black MDF plinth enhances sound tonality for an uncompromised sound of records.

The brand also announced fresh sets of audio innovations such as wireless headphones line, open ear headphones and party box soon to drop in the market.

BSP raises borrowing rate to 6.5% to tame inflationDefining the News Read more ⮕

BDO posted P53.9-b profit in nine monthsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Phoenix selling over P9b worth of assets to BDODefining the News Read more ⮕

Chargers escape past Foxies for franchise-best startDefining the News Read more ⮕

EU programDefining the News Read more ⮕

BDO’s supportDefining the News Read more ⮕