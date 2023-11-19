Israel, US and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement to Free Hostages in Gaza

Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. The hostage release could begin within the next several days, barring last-minute hitches. Under the agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released in groups every 24 hours.





