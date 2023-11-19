Israel, US and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement to Free Hostages in Gaza

Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. The hostage release could begin within the next several days, barring last-minute hitches. Under the agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released in groups every 24 hours.
The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday after nearly one month of bombardment by Israel whose offensive against Palestinian militants showed signs of intensifying.
