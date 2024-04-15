Israel Launches Air Strikes on Gaza Amid Middle East Tensions

MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS. This handout picture released by the Israel i Army shows the head of the military, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi , attending a situational assessment with members of the General Staff Forum at the Kirya military base, which houses the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, on Sunday. The Israel i military said Iran ’s attack using hundreds of drones and missiles had been ‘foiled,’ with 99 percent of them intercepted overnight.
As mediators eye a deal to halt the fighting, triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack, fears grew over Israeli plans to send troops into Rafah, a far-southern city where the majority of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have taken refuge.“Hamas is still holding our hostages in Gaza,” Hagari said of the roughly 130 people, including 34 presumed dead, who Israel says remain in the hands of Palestinian militants since the Hamas attack.
Rumors of a reopened Israeli checkpoint on the coastal road from the besieged territory’s south to Gaza City send thousands of Palestinians heading north on Sunday, despite Israel denying it was open. G7 leaders also condemned Iran’s attack and called for “restraint” on all sides, European Council President Charles Michel wrote on X after a video conference on Sunday.
Word of the impending attack prompted Israel to close schools and announce restrictions on public gatherings, with the army saying early Monday that those measures were being lifted for most of the country.
