Hospital Doctors in England Begin Longest Consecutive Strike in NHS History

Hospital doctors in England have started their longest consecutive strike in the history of Britain's National Service. Junior doctors below consultant level are on a six-day walkout, escalating their pay dispute with the UK government. The strike comes at a busy time for the NHS and follows a three-day strike before Christmas. Doctors claim their wages have decreased by a quarter in real terms under the current government.





