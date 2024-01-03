Hospital Doctors in England Begin Longest Consecutive Strike in NHS History

Hospital doctors in England have started their longest consecutive strike in the history of Britain's National Service. Junior doctors below consultant level are on a six-day walkout, escalating their pay dispute with the UK government. The strike comes at a busy time for the NHS and follows a three-day strike before Christmas. Doctors claim their wages have decreased by a quarter in real terms under the current government.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.