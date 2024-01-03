HEAD TOPICS

Hospital Doctors in England Begin Longest Consecutive Strike in NHS History

Junior doctors in England have started a six-day walkout in a major escalation of their pay dispute with the UK government. The strike comes at a busy time for the NHS and follows a three-day strike before Christmas.

Hospital doctors in England have started their longest consecutive strike in the history of Britain's National Service. Junior doctors below consultant level are on a six-day walkout, escalating their pay dispute with the UK government. The strike comes at a busy time for the NHS and follows a three-day strike before Christmas. Doctors claim their wages have decreased by a quarter in real terms under the current government.

