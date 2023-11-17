Honda Aims to Reduce Traffic Collision Fatalities with Honda Sensing

During the demonstration of Honda Sensing with motorcycle detection. No matter how bold that goal is, it is always the question of how. With the global safety slogan “Safety for Everyone,” Honda’s collision-free society goal is supported by pursuing the research and development of safety technologies from the perspective of both hardware and software.

A PART from vehicle electrification, Honda has another ultimate goal—zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050.Part of Honda’s plans is to equip all its new automobile models globally with Honda SENSING with a motorcycle detection function by 2030. Moreover, to continue advancing Honda SENSING functions. Through these initiatives, the company aims to reduce global traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by half by 2030. According to Honda’s internal research, the SENSING safety and driver-assistive system currently applies to its mass-production model

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İNQUİRERDOTNET: ‘The Crown’ aims to depict Princess Diana’s final days with dignityLOS ANGELES — For Elizabeth Debicki, portraying Princess Diana on “The Crown” for two seasons created a sense of responsibility to be as authentic as possible for the many people who revere

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Lyceum of the Philippines University aims for Final Four spotLyceum of the Philippines University faces San Sebastian College in a crucial NCAA Season 99 game as they try to secure a spot in the Final Four. The Pirates had a chance to secure the spot in their previous game but fell short. They now have to win their upcoming game to have a chance for a rubbermatch for the last seat in the Final Four.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

ANCALERTS: Biden and Xi Meet in California, Pledge to Reduce TensionsUS President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and pledged to reduce tensions between the superpowers at a high-stakes summit in California. They discussed bilateral and global issues, emphasizing the importance of preventing competition from escalating into conflict.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Biden and Xi Meet in California, Pledge to Reduce TensionsUS President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and pledged to reduce tensions between the superpowers at a high-stakes summit in California. They discussed bilateral and global issues, emphasizing the importance of preventing competition from escalating into conflict.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Asian Economies Must Increase Renewable Energy Share to Limit Global WarmingTo meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), nine major Asian economies must increase the share of electricity they get from renewable energy from the current 6% to at least 50% by 2030, according to a report by a German thinktank released Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Transport Group Announces Three-Day Strike in Response to PUV Consolidation DeadlineProgressive transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide has announced a nationwide three-day transport strike in response to the upcoming PUV consolidation deadline. The strike is set to take place from November 20 to 23 and aims to protest against the potential loss of livelihood for drivers and operators. The government has provided a consolidation period of 6 to 27 months, but the ultimate goal is to phase out public transportation.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »