Five Members of KJC Arrested for Child Abuse

Five members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) have been placed under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation-Southern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) on charges of child abuse. The individuals involved are Jackielyn W.

Roy, Tamayong Barangay Captain Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes. Three of them were arrested, while two voluntarily surrendered to the agency. The charges against them are bailable.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Group criticizes VP Sara’s support for Pastor QuiboloyA PROGRESSIVE group accused Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte of enabling Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

BI deports two alleged ‘Luffy’ gang membersThe BI announced that two Japanese nationals, who are alleged members of the “Luffy” criminal group and who allegedly committed a string of crimes in Japan, had been deported.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Two alleged 'Luffy' gang members deported — BIIdentified as fugitives by the Japanese government, the two were allegedly involved in fraudulent call activities for a criminal organization.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

SSS achieves record-breaking income, ensuring sustainable pension benefits for membersThe management of the Social Security System (SSS) is showing the way in ensuring that its coffers continue to grow for the benefit of its members while coming up with programs that results in adding years to its actuarial fund life.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Solon urges PCG to dismiss Chinese auxiliary membersRepresentative Ace Barbers urged the PCG to stop recruiting Chinese nationals into its auxiliary force and dismiss those who already serve as auxiliary members.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Gov’t to localize normalization process for ex-MILF members, says peace adviserLocal government units (LGUs) will now lead the normalization program for former members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) said Friday.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »