Department of Agriculture Seeks Assistance from Provincial Governments for Rice Supply

The Department of Agriculture is seeking assistance from provincial governments in rice producing regions to ensure sufficient and stable rice supply nationwide. Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte proposes providing financial aid to farmers in the top 10 rice producing provinces to help achieve the government's target of selling rice at P20 per kilo. The aid would be given on the condition that farmers sell their palay to the government at P9 per kilo.

The DA also mentioned a price range of P41 to P48 per kilo of rice from retailers during the holiday season





