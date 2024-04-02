Controversy over Captain’s Peak Resort sparks debates on accountability in preserving protected areas

Besides an Environmental Compliance Certificate, project proponents who wish to construct buildings within protected areas must also secure a Special Use Agreement in Protected Areas. 'It doesn’t mean that when you are issued an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), you already have a permit to construct whatever you want inside your lot,' environmental lawyer Benjamin Cabrido Jr. says.

The controversy over Captain’s Peak Resort – an establishment built within the protected area of the Chocolate Hills – sparked multiple debates about accountability in the preservation of the nation’s protected areas. This accountability covers government agencies and private tourism site owners of Bohol and the whole Visayas region

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

[WATCH] A tour of Sagbayan Peak amid Chocolate Hills resort controversyThe Bohol Provincial Board is now investigating other tourist attractions built on the Chocolate Hills

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

DENR indefinitely suspends Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort op in BoholA cease-and-desist order was issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) against the controversial Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort in the municipality of Sagbayan, Bohol. DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said with this, an indefinite closure order takes effect immediately.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Controversial Captain’s Peak Resort in Bohol Closes Following Permit RevocationThe controversial Captain’s Peak Resort in Sagbayan town, Bohol, closed its doors on Thursday, March 14, following the revocation of its business permit. The closure will be used as an opportunity to implement eco-friendly initiatives to enhance the sustainability of the resort.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

TIMELINE: The Chocolate Hills resort controversyBuilt on protected areas, the resort operated for months without an environmental compliance certificate and managed to get a business permit and a renewal.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Manager ng Captain's Peak Resort sa Bohol, umaasang 'di sila tuluyang maipasasaraIsinara na ang kontrobersiyal na Captain's Peak Garden and Resort na itinayo sa Chocolate Hills sa Bohol matapos umani ng mga negatibong reaksyon sa netizens. Ang manager ng resort, iginiit na nakakuha sila ng kaukulang permit para itayo ang resort na may malaking swimming pool.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Villar on Chocolate Hills resort: Hindi natural na may resort sa protected areaResponding to the viral resort built in the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, Senator Cynthia Villar on Sunday said structures built within a protected area should enhance and not destroy.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »