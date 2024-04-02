Concerns Raised Over Potential Foreign Interference in 2025 Mid-Term Elections

Before the Holy Week break, a top official of the National Security Council (NSC) raised concerns and fears of potential “foreign interference” in our country’s upcoming May 2025 mid-term elections. Jonathan Malaya, NSC’s assistant director general, noted in particular the persistent cyberattacks from foreign sources” as reported by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Quoting the DICT report, NSC’s assistant director general Jonathan Malaya pointed to hacking attempts from “foreign sources” as evidenced by the forensic investigations. These victimized not just private companies but mostly government agencies and offices. Malaya worries that such attempts to influence the outcome of the 2025 polls could be as “subtle as troll farms or disinformation” to sway the “public to a certain political thought” or as serious as outright hacking into electoral data bases or interfering with the counting of vote

