Cloudy skies and scattered rains expected in Davao region and SOCCSKSARGEN

The trough of a Low Pressure Area will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains showers and thunderstorms over the Davao region and SOCCSKSARGEN on Wednesday, PAGASA reported. Floods may occur in the southeastern section of Mindanao due to moderate to at times heavy rains.The ridge of a High Pressure Area , on the other hand, will be extending over the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

Based on the heat index chart, the public is advised to take extreme caution as some people may experience heat cramps and heat exhaustion and continuing activity could lead to heat stroke.The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when factoring in the relative humidity at a given location.

