Biden and Xi Meet at High-Stakes Summit in San Francisco

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at a high-stakes summit in San Francisco to prevent their rivalry from escalating into conflict. The leaders are expected to discuss tensions over Taiwan , sanctions, and trade. They will hold talks at the Filoli country estate for at least three hours.





RAPPLERDOTCOM: Chinese President Xi Jinping to Meet US President Joe Biden in San FranciscoChinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden in the San Francisco Bay Area and attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. This is Xi's first visit to the US since 2017.

BUSİNESSMİRROR: China believes path to Xi-Biden meeting in San Francisco won’t be ‘smooth sailing’BEIJING—China’s foreign minister believes the road to an expected meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will not be “smooth sailing” and both sides must work together to achieve results, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

