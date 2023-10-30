Angat hydropower plant to be shut down

The Angat Hydro-Electric Power Plant (AHEPP), the power component of Angat Dam in Bulacan province, will be shut down for a two-month repair, its operator said Monday.

AHPP is the power component of the Angat Dam located within the Angat Watershed Forest Reserve in Barangay San Lorenzo (Hilltop), Norzagaray, Bulacan about 58 kilometers northeast of Manila. The dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and is the source of irrigation for 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

AHC announced a major repair and rehabilitation of the plant’s penstock in conjunction with the modernization of the power plant. It said the rehabilitation aimed to prolong the lifespan of the plant to ensure a stable water supply for domestic use and irrigation. headtopics.com

The MWSS said it coordinated with concessionaires Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. to create a set of comprehensive guidelines on the operation of the Angat Dam spillway and low-level outlet.

Maynilad and Manila Water agreed to work with the MWSS to ensure steady supply of water for domestic use and for irrigation during the shutdown. The Department of Energy (DOE) said the scheduled repair and rehabilitation of AHEPP would not affect the power supply to the Luzon grid. headtopics.com

124 OFWs in Lebanon ask for aid to return homeDefining the News Read more ⮕

Christmas DreamlandDefining the News Read more ⮕

House panel mulls bill for separate benefit system for Pinoys abroadDefining the News Read more ⮕

Lawmakers OK measure to amend K to 12 education planDefining the News Read more ⮕

POGO in Pasay raided over prostitution rapDefining the News Read more ⮕

Panama protestDefining the News Read more ⮕