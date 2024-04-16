Amsterdam's Only Naked Bar Offers Safe Haven for LGBTQ+ Community

AMSTERDAM , Netherlands: In an Amsterdam bar, six men cluster around the pool table arguing good-naturedly about how to rack the balls. Everyone is stark naked from the ankle up: welcome to Free Willie.The only naked bar in Amsterdam catering for the LGBTQ+ community, Free Willie's punters and managers see it as a safe haven in a city where tolerance — and fun — is in decline.Located in a beautiful canalside house, the interior decor is unashamedly phallic.

'Away from the gaiety, there is a deadly serious point: everyone said the bar offered the community a safe place amid rising intolerance and even violence.For decades, the Netherlands has been seen as a byword for liberalism and a haven for the LGBTQ+ community, with Amsterdam the inner sanctum of anything-goes hedonism.But times have changed.

