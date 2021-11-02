Agriculture Secretary Laurel: Rice at P20/kilo is an impossibility

I am beginning to like the newly-appointed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel. He is honest and practical when he said rice at P20/kilo is only an “aspiration” and an impossibility at this time. Aware that rice at P20/kilo was a promise of President Marcos Jr. during the campaign of 2022, Laurel could well have said it is “achievable.

” But, as a big businessman and a former fishing tycoon, Laurel was honest when he said it is an impossible probability in response to a query whether or not we could have rice at P20/kilo as promised by BBM. To those who think Filipinos can return to those years when we bought our rice at P20/kilo, they are dreaming, not with the many conflicts happening now – with high inflation, fuel prices increasing, transport fares soaring and demand for higher wages continuing. My gulay, what was previously $230 per ton of rice today is now $700 in Vietnam where we usually import our rice suppl

