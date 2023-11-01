1st batch escape war-torn Gaza

“This is just the initial list,” De Vega said. “We are engaging with Israel to prioritize Filipinos among the nationalities to be first allowed exit. Right now, they are prioritizing members of international organizations.”The Philippine Embassy in Jordan, which has jurisdiction over Filipinos in the Gaza Strip, is awaiting contact with a family of 10 Filipinos.

AFP reporters saw a phalanx of 40 white ambulances streaming through the Rafah border crossing, as crowds of foreign and dual national families gathered nearby, hoping to leave the catastrophic conditions of Gaza behind them.

Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country’s history, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Images provided by the military showed troops picking through bombed-out houses searching for militants or some of the 240 hostages seized by Hamas. A large explosion ripped through the densely packed Jabalia camp before nightfall, tearing facades off nearby buildings and leaving a deep, debris-littered crater.Horrified resident Ragheb Aqal, 41, likened the blast to “an earthquake” and spoke of seeing “homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers.”

Hamas said seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, had died in the strike, a claim impossible to verify. Palestinian residents told AFP they had evacuated from northern Gaza, as demanded by Israel, but they were still under threat.

