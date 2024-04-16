Two Arrested for Firing at Salman Khan's Home in Retaliation for Antelope Killing

Two members of a notorious criminal gang were arrested by Indian police on Tuesday for firing at the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in retaliation for the superstar's killing of two antelopes.

Khan, who is always guarded by armed policemen owing to threats to his life, was home when the gunshots were fired.“We were able to locate the two accused near a temple,” Kutch district police officer Mahendra Bagaria said.Members of the Bishnoi community pursued a criminal case against Khan for the blackbuck shooting for 20 years.

The gang leader has been accused of orchestrating several murders, including the killing of popular Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022. There seems to be no respite for Nigerians on food prices despite the rise in naira value as the March inflation figure rose to 33.20 per cent. Following the recent attack on President Bola Tinubu’s administration by the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum , Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has charged federal appointees of Northern extraction to either support the President or relinquish their positions.

Arrest Firing Salman Khan Antelope Killing Criminal Gang Revenge Religious Sect

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Expectant mum, two others arrested for keeping N3.2m counterfeit cashThe Nation Newspaper Expectant mum, two others arrested for keeping N3.2m counterfeit cash

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Pregnant woman, two others arrested for over N3.2m counterfeit cashThe Nation Newspaper Pregnant woman, two others arrested for over N3.2m counterfeit cash

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Two Arrested for Alleged Role in Invasion of Oyo Government SecretariatAn old man and a middle-aged man were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the invasion of the Oyo Government Secretariat. They were found with Yoruba Nation flags and paraphernalia, singing solidarity songs before their arrest.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Two employees of CMA-CGM Nigeria Limited arrested for corruption and extortionTwo employees of CMA-CGM Nigeria Limited, identified as Gbenga Solomon and Erhimu Igho, have been arrested for alleged corruption and extortion. The suspects, who were charged to court, were accused of blocking containers with fake documents in order to extort money from importers. The Inspector General of Police took action after receiving complaints about widespread corruption at the Maritime Command.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Two Men Arrested for Impersonating Maritime Police OperativesThe maritime police command in Lagos has arrested two men for allegedly impersonating operatives and extorting money. The suspects were caught forging official documents from the command and blocking containers without proper authorization.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

One killed, two arrested in cult clash in A’IbomThe Nation Newspaper One killed, two arrested in cult clash in A’Ibom

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »