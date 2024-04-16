The Yoruba Nation “secessionists” of Ibadan , By Reuben AbatiHard hit by climate change, farmers in Nigeria ’s ‘food basket’ face new foesINVESTIGATION: Beautiful infrastructure but poor staffing, lack of drugs hinder PHC services in Borno communitiesThe Yoruba Nation “secessionists” of Ibadan , By Reuben AbatiOn Saturday, 13 April, a group of 18 masked persons dressed in army camouflage, armed with rifles, charms and Oodua Nation flags attempted to take over the Oyo State House of Assembly and...

The separatist spirit would again show up on 22 April, 1990, in the coup speech by Major Gideon Orkar, whose plan, as announced, included the excision of five Northern states of Bauchi, Borno, Katsina, Kano and Sokoto from Nigeria. The Orkar group was convinced that the people from these five states were the problem with Nigeria and they should just get out and form their own country. Thus, Orkar and 41 of his colleagues wanted to seize government and re-draw the map of Nigeria.

Sunday Igboho’s activism and militancy telegraphed what happened in Ibadan on Saturday. He is a self-determination activist who went beyond Professor Akintoye’s theoretical disposition to ask for an immediate declaration of an Oodua Republic. Of course, the Nigerian state went after him. He had to spend three years in exile and only recently returned for his mother’s burial. But that is another story.

Yoruba Nation Secessionists Ibadan Nigeria Nigerian Police Command Nigerian Army

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Commotion in Ibadan as ‘Yoruba Nation’ gunmen try to seize Oyo Gov’s Office, state AssemblyNo fewer than 18 suspected agitators of the Yoruba Nation who attempted to seize Oyo House of Assembly located a few metres away from Oyo State Government Secretariat, yesterday, were arrested by the police.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

20 suspected Yoruba nation agitators arrested in Ibadan for invading assembly complexA group of persons allegedly invaded the complex located at the Government Secretariat vicinity in an attempt to take it over.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

NSCDC, police place officers on red alert over Yoruba nation agitatorsThe Nation Newspaper NSCDC, police place officers on red alert over Yoruba nation agitators

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Southwest Reps caucus condemns Yoruba Nation agitatorsThe Nation Newspaper Southwest Reps caucus condemns Yoruba Nation agitators

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Yoruba Nation: Invaders met superior powersThe Nation Newspaper Yoruba Nation: Invaders met superior powers - Makinde

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Police parade Yoruba nation agitators, promise to apprehend sponsorsThe Nation Newspaper Police parade Yoruba nation agitators, promise to apprehend sponsors

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »