Teachers in Private Schools Struggle with Low Salaries

As the nation faces an economic crunch and the purchasing power of citizens decreases, some teachers in private schools are simply in pitiable condition. No thanks to the poor remuneration they are being paid.in semi-urban areas and low-cost schools. With a monthly salary of between N20,000 and N30,000 and the continual depreciation of the naira, one can imagine the untold hardship some teachers go through to survive.

On how she survives on the meagre salary, Mrs Ifeanyi said, “I do extra lessons at home for children. Though the salary is small, it goes a long way. I must tell you, it is not easy for my family.” “I am a graduate who spent five years at the university. However, the lack of a job and the cost of transportation, if you get one, made me settle for this teaching job. I handle one of the preschool classes in my school, where I am being paid N16,000. Here, we are mostly graduates, yet the highest salary in that school is N17,000 for teachers. However, I can’t say what the HM gets.”

His words: “We are not aware of such payments. We are aware that the minimum wage remains at N30,000, even though the economic situation has warranted such an adjustment. For any school under NAPPS, none is paying below the minimum wage. As far as I am concerned, schools under NAPPS pay above the minimum wage.”Implication of such on education is terrible —TRCN boss

