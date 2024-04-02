Students Abducted from School Premises in Nigeria

The Chief Security Officer of the institution, Sule Gani, said the students were abducted Monday evening in a restaurant on the school premises. Mr Gani said the school authorities were working with the police and other security agencies to rescue the students unhurt.

He urged any person with useful information about the kidnappers’ whereabouts to reach out to the security operatives.

