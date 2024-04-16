Nyesom Wike Donates Motorcycles to Boost Security in Abuja

Nyesom Wike , minister of the federal capital territory , has handed over 100 motorcycles to security agencies and the six area councils in Abuja to boost the fight against crime in the nation’s capital.

The minister said each of the six area councils will get 10 motorcycles, which they will issue to their vigilante outfits, while the police will get 30. “For vehicles, we believe that in the next two weeks, they will be ready to be given out to the security agencies. Anything we can do to protect lives and property, we are going to do it.

“So, please let it be taken to the rural areas. All the security outposts, you give it to them so that we don’t continue to hear excuses that the terrain is so bad, they require this and that.”

Nyesom Wike Motorcycles Security Agencies Area Councils Abuja Crime Vigilante Outfits Police DSS NSCDC

