Nigerian Army urges media to refrain from promoting terrorists' activities

The Nigerian Army has told the media to refrain from promoting the activities of terrorists, insurgents and other deviant groups. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Abiodun Lagbaja, gave the advice during the Nigerian Army’s civil-military media chat for the first quarter of 2024, in Asaba, Delta State, on Wednesday.

The event, themed 'Imperatives of Military-Media Partnership for the Attainment of National Security' condemned the actions of non-state actors aiming to undermine the security, welfare and overall prosperity of the country. The Chief of Army Staff, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division and land component commander of the Joint Taskforce South South operations (Delta Safe), Major General Jamal Abdussalam, said it is only through the collective efforts of all that 'we can effectively combat insecurity and restore peace to our country.' According to him, non-state actors thrive on attention and exploitation to instill fear in law-abiding citizen

