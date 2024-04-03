Nigerian Army Clears Road Blockades and Neutralizes Terrorists in Northwest Region

In continuation of efforts to curb terrorists’ activities in the Northwest region, troops of the Nigerian Army in two separate operations conducted in Zamfara and Katsina States on Monday, cleared road blockades mounted by kidnappers and neutralized some terrorists.

In Zamfara State, troops on a fighting patrol to curtail terrorists’ activities responded to a distress call on the blockade of Anka-Bagega road, mounted by terrorists to frustrate free movement of motorists and goods, as well as to serve as an entrapment to abduct unsuspecting civilians. According to the army, the vigilant troops rapidly mobilized to the scene and engaged the terrorists in combat, compelling the terrorists to abandon their mission and scampered in disarray. The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, 2 AK 47 Magazines, 5 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorbike. Troops are still trailing the terrorists to deny them freedom of action in the area

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Army foils multiple kidnap attempts in Plateau, ZamfaraNigerian Army on Tuesday confirmed that its operatives have successfully foiled multiple kidnap attempts in Plateau and Zamfara States

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Army: Abducted Kuriga schoolchildren were rescued in ZamfaraNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Army troops clear terrorists’ road blockade in Zamfara, neutralize scores in KatsinaNigerian Army troops in two separate operations conducted in Zamfara and Katsina States on Monday, April 1, 2024, cleared road blockades mounted by terrorists to kidnap passengers and neutralized scores.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Senate investigates killing of 16 Nigerian Army personnel in DeltaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Three suspects arrested in connection with killing of 17 Nigerian Army personnel in DeltaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Nigerian govt flags off N40 billion mass metering project across army formationsMr Adelabu explained that for the current exercise, the sum of N12.7 billion has been released out of a total of N40 billion for the mass metering project.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »