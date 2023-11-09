Nigeria's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Off to a Disappointing Start

Peseiro's Eagles failed to capitalise on over 70 per cent ball possession and 13 corner kicks to defeat Lesotho as they kicked off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. The games against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique highlighted two main issues. First, there is an apparent need for a midfielder who can create opportunities for the forwards. Second, there was a lack of urgency in the final third.

As many will have observed, in today's football world, more ball possession does not always translate to victory. Underdogs typically employ a low block tactic and aim to score first, making it challenging for the team to monopolise the ball. The inability of Jose Peseiro and the NFF to get to grips with the challenge manifested itself against Lesotho. On Thursday against the 153rd-ranked Crocodiles, the lack of foresight, strategic thinking, and planning came back to bite where it hurts most. Late Johan Cruyff's idea of football is the use of space against the opponent, but this can go either way

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANNİGERİA: The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: ‘Adire’, ‘Small Talk’, ‘Egun’, other exciting FilmOne film lineup this year endPremium Times - Nigeria 'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Tribunal verdicts and Plateau political discord, By Zainab Suleiman OkinoPremium Times - Nigeria 'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Mitoma heads full-strength Japan squad to start World Cup qualifyingThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Small chance for INEC to save itself in a big way, By Azu IshiekwenePremium Times - Nigeria 'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Liverpool forward’s father rescued 12 days after kidnappingPremium Times - Nigeria 'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »