Nigeria's Out-of-School Children Crisis: All States Featured on Index

The glass appears to have overflowed for Nigeria’s out-of-school children, with all thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory all featuring prominent on an index of states with out-of-school children. Kebbi State tops the index released by the Cable, an online media organisation. It is closely followed by Sokoto and Yobe states, their percentages pointing to a truly perilous situation.

Anambra State expectedly brings up the rear with decades of massive investment in education in the ‘Light of the Nation’ state, showing the rest of the country the way to go. The list indicts Nigeria, insistently lamenting the failure of a country that continues to fail children

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zamfara State Governor Declares State of Emergency in EducationGovernor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, prioritizes education to improve the state's education ranking.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Insecurity: 16 state governors back establishment of state policeSixteen state governors have submitted reports expressing their support for establishing state police to the National Economic Council. This was revealed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, on Thursday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

“Ondo is an APC state, and will continue to remain an APC state”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Suspected armed herdsmen attack community in Benue State, NigeriaSuspected armed herdsmen attacked Wandor, Mbaikyor community in the Mbalom Council Ward of Gwer East Local Government Area, LGA of Benue State, killing a retired army officer, and 15 others. Over 50 houses, huts, farmlands and food barns were also razed in the attack.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigeria's Paper Mills in Dire State, Importing Billions Worth of Papers AnnuallyDespite the abundance of pulp and paper materials (fibrous and non-fibrous), Nigeria’s paper mills remain moribund, forcing the country to spend billions of naira on the importation of papers yearly. Former chairperson of the Pulp, Paper and Packaging Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Chief Executive Officer of FAE Limited, Funlayo Bakare-Okeowo, pointed out that if nothing is done to revive the country’s paper mills and save the industry quickly, it would go under.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Armed Men Attack Passengers in Taraba State, NigeriaArmed men attacked passengers from Zaki/Biam in Benue State, who were heading to Maihula in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. Seven people were killed in the attack.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »