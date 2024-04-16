Nigeria's Economy Moving in the Right Direction, Says Finance Minister

Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, says Nigeria ’s economy is moving in the right direction as policies of the current administration are having positive impact.

“For that we need resources. We’re here to sit around the table with financiers. multilaterals that have chief financing, grand financing even bilaterals as well as to encourage investors. On the other hand, food inflation reached 40.01 percent in March, an increase of 15.56 percent points higher compared to the 24.45 percent rate recorded in the same month last year.

