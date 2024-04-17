Locally made guns and stolen vehicles recovered from robbery suspects

Hundeyin said four locally made guns, one Toyota Corolla car, one Toyota Camry car, five live cartridges and four expanded cartridges, among other items, were recovered from the suspects.

“The distress call reported that there was an ongoing robbery operation at a hotel along AIT Road. Operatives immediately moved to the scene to engage the hoodlums. “The suspected robbers, numbering about nine, had shot and injured two lodgers at the hotel before the police arrived.”

Robbery Suspects Guns Stolen Vehicles Ammunition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How I, my four children, became commercial drivers – Abia mother-of-fourThe Nation Newspaper How I, my four children, became commercial drivers – Abia mother-of-four

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Neglect of agriculture, locally made products responsible for current hardshipThe Chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing) Sheikh Hashim Atere, has declared that the current economic hardship in the country was caused by neglect of agriculture and locally made products among the citizens.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Tinubu to Nigerians: Patronise locally made products to strengthen nairaNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Security Forces comb Anambra forests for gunmen, recover locally made bombsPolice in Anambra State, working with operatives of other security forces, have combed a forest in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state in an attempt to dislodge criminals locally referred to as unknown gunmen.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Heirs Technologies challenges status quo with innovation, locally tailored solutionsThere are just about two big names in the tower outsourcing business in the country now; but that hegemony is about to be broken as an indigenous technology company, Heirs Technologies, has come up with strategic plans to wrench the leadership out of their hands.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

MAN seeks improved regulatory environment, patronage of locally-made goodsThe Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged regulators to engender an atmosphere that promotes fairness while safeguarding the interest of the consumers and protecting local manufacturers.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »