Lagos High Court Adjourns Hearing of N4.8 Billion Fraud Case Against Businessman

A high court in Lagos state has adjourned the hearing of the case against Cletus Ibeto , a businessman, over alleged N4.8 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had filed a 10-count charge against Ibeto, Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings.

