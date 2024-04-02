Kogi Youths Warn Politicians Against Dragging State's Name in the Mud

Youths from Kogi State have declared they won’t fold their arms and allow those they described as desperate politicians continue to drag the name of an otherwise great state in the mud.

The youths, from the three senatorial districts of the state, under the aegis of Kogi Independent Youths Association, cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be wary of politicians who they said meant no good for Kogi State but out to use the Commission to achieve selfish objectives detrimental to the wellbeing and unity the state had enjoyed in the past years. They made these remarks after an emergency leadership meeting, in Abuja, insisting as critical stakeholders, they had decided not to keep quiet but to warn all embittered politicians in the state to stop portraying its image in a bad light before the whole world

