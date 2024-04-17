Kaduna State Assembly Raises Committee to Investigate Former Governor's Financial Transactions

A 13-man adhoc committee was raised yesterday by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate financial transactions in the state under former Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai .
Mugu said: “It is a matter of public importance that the loans borrowed by the former governor be investigated”.The lawmaker said: “There have been uncomplimentary comments and assassinations of character on the leadership of the state, which the Assembly cannot sit and watch. That is why I came up with this motion that the Speaker constitutes a committee to investigate the allegations and negative comments on them.
Zailani, who is also a member representing Igabi West Constituency, said: “I suffered a lot in order not to give approval for the loan to be collected; even the then deputy Speaker Isaac Auta Zankhai was against me because I disagreed with the loan to be collected. I told the then-governor to look at the number of loans we had on hand, and he didn’t listen to me.”
Liman assured the House that the matter will be properly looked into, adding that everyone would be given the liberty to speak the truth. The panel, among others, was mandated to investigate El-Rufai’s top associate and his Senior Counselor on I nvestment, Jimi Lawal.
