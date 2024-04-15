Federal Government to Prosecute Price Spikers in Nigeria

The Federal Government said it will prosecute those caught spiking the prices of goods and commodities across Nigeria . The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said this in a statement where it addressed the issues of arbitrary price increases and dollar brouhaha . FCCPC said it acknowledges that the rising cost of essential goods impacts…The Federal Government said it will prosecute those caught spiking the prices of goods and commodities across Nigeria .

According to FCCPC, arbitrary price increases stemming from untoward practices like price gouging and conspiracy to manipulate supply violate existing laws. Nigerians have been quite worried that despite the appreciation of the naira against the dollar, prices of goods and food items are increasing. It said on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate in February 2024 was 9.79 per cent higher than the rate recorded in February 2023 at 21.91 per cent.

Mr Noble Ajuonu, Head, Sydani Technologies Ltd., has called on the Federal Government to harmonise National Identification Number and Bank Verification Number to tackle crimes and insecurity in the country.

Federal Government Prosecute Price Spiking Goods Commodities Nigeria Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Commi Arbitrary Price Increases Dollar Brouhaha Essential Goods Consumers Economic Stability Fair Market Practices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kwara State Government Receives Grains from Federal GovernmentThe Kwara State Government has received a shipment of 12,058 bags of maize, millet, and sorghum from the Federal Government. The grains will be distributed to the people of the state to help them cope with the removal of fuel subsidy.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Federal Government Praises Olam Agri for Boosting Agricultural Output in NigeriaThe Federal Government has commended Olam Agri in Nigeria for its significant investment in boosting agricultural output and growth in the country. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security visited Olam Agri's integrated rice farm and mill in Nasarawa state and expressed interest in expanding the partnership with the company.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Federal Government Takes Measures to Restore Oil Production in NigeriaThe Federal Government is implementing measures to address the shortfall in oil production in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2024. The government is focused on maximizing the utilization of all available wells and resolving issues with the Trans Niger Pipeline and maintenance activities by oil companies.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria’s digital ID4D ecosystem gets steering committeeThe federal government has inaugurated the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project Ecosystem Steering Committee.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Federal Government Claims Renewed Hope Agenda is Yielding Positive ResultsThe Federal Government has claimed that President Bola Tinubu's renewed hope agenda is already showing positive results. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the claim during an event in Kano. He urged Nigerians to have faith in the administration's efforts to address the nation's challenges and highlighted the introduction of policies and programs to improve the well-being of Nigerians. Idris also mentioned the administration's work in reviving the nation's refineries and the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Federal Government Plans to Complete Benin-Lokoja Road ProjectThe federal government has announced plans to complete the construction of the Benin-Lokoja road project within six months. The project, which was awarded in 2012, faced delays but the government has devised a strategy to expedite its completion. BUA has committed to constructing 30 kilometers of the road under the tax credit scheme, with three other contractors mobilized for the remaining 30 kilometers. However, there is a funding gap of N775 billion that needs to be addressed.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »