CSOs appeal to President Tinubu for protection in money laundering case

Two Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for state’s protection for unearthing alleged money laundering perpetrated by Binance Holdings Ltd. The CSOs are Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative (EUYI) and Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC). The CSOs made the appeal in a letter addressed to the President and jointly signed by National Coordinator of EUYI, Mr Solomon Adodo, and National Coordinator of NDYC, Mr Jator Abido.

In a copy of the letter made available to newsmen, yesterday in Abuja, the organisations contended that they were the petitioners and whistleblowers that unearthed the brazen abuse of the Nigerian financial system being perpetrated by Binance

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Bola Tinubu Attends Inauguration of Senegal's Youngest PresidentPresident Bola Tinubu on Tuesday joined other leaders in West Africa to witness the historic inauguration of left-wing pan-Africanist Bassirou Diomaye Faye as Senegal’s youngest president. The Nigerian President attended the event in his capacity as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

I never accused President Tinubu of implementing two budgetsSenator Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi Central) on Monday in Abuja denied saying President Bola was operating two different budgets for 2024. BBC Hausa had reported that Ningi made the submission in an interview he granted the British media giant.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Itsekiri decry fatwa placed on President Tinubu’s wifeThe treasonous offence and dangerous call to fellow Muslims to kill the President's wife because she is a Christian, completely negates the Constitutional provision that makes Nigeria a secular state or federation where each and every citizen is free to practise their religion.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Tinubu Launches Projects to Unlock Economic Potential of Nigerian WomenPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has introduced four key projects expected to unlock the vast economic potential of Nigerian women across all strata of society.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Tinubu, Amir of Qatar’s pact to secure the future, By Oche Echeija Egwa“My responsibility in Qatar is to tell you that Nigerians are your friends and we are open for business, with honest partnerships.”

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President Tinubu Highlights Nigerian Youths' Potential in Meeting with Meta DelegatesPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu emphasized the gifted and resourceful nature of Nigerian youths during a meeting with delegates from Meta Platforms Incorporated. He expressed Nigeria's commitment to utilizing technology for economic growth and welcomed business partnerships with Meta. Sir Nick Clegg, Meta's President of Global Affairs, announced plans to introduce a monetization feature on Instagram for Nigerian creators. The meeting aimed to strengthen partnerships between Nigeria and Meta.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »