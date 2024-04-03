Cadbury Nigeria Reports Staggering Pre-Tax Loss of N28.2 Billion

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a leading manufacturer of refreshment beverages and confectionery, reported a staggering pre-tax loss of N28.2 billion for the fiscal year ended December 2023. This marks a significant downturn from the N1.3 billion pre-tax profit recorded in the previous year, indicating a decline of 2269%. Despite achieving a 46% increase in revenue, reaching N80.4 billion up from N55.2 billion in 2022, the company faced a dire financial situation.

The growth in revenue was overshadowed by a massive foreign exchange loss of N36.9 billion, leading to a retained loss of N11.4 billion and plunging the company into negative equity of N6.5 billion. Financial Highlights of FY 2023 Compared to FY 2022 Revenue saw a significant rise to N80.4 billion, up by 46% year-over-year. The cost of sales was N63.0 billion, reflecting a 33% increase. Gross profit surged to N17.3 billion, marking a 124% increase. Operating profit stood at N7.9 billion, up by an astonishing 3957

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The abducted children of Kuriga and other stories, By Reuben AbatiPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Leadership and accountability, By Toyin FalolaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Tinubu approves Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development FundPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nnamdi Kanu’s boast about ending insecurity, killing of police operatives, other top stories from South-eastPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Tony Elumelu’s entrepreneurs: A decade of impact, By Ehi BraimahPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

How to stay constantly motivated (3), By Sunday AdelajaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »