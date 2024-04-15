Borussia Dortmund's Haller to Miss Champions League Clash with Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller will miss Tuesday's home Champions League quarter final clash with Atletico Madrid , while winger Jadon Sancho is set to return, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said Monday.

Haller was subbed off after just 10 minutes in Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, the Ivory Coast striker’s first league start since September. Dortmund were however given a boost with the news that England winger Sancho, who missed Saturday’s win over Gladbach completely, will return.

"In the past we've played well with Fuellkrug up front, in the past we've played well with Moukoko up front — and we've done well with both on the field."

