Actor's Viral Recording Reveals Love Story Amid Tragic Accident

Recall that the actor died when the boat carrying him and four others capsized on the Anam River in Anambra state while returning from a movie location.
Jnr Pope recounted how he inadvertently shared his phone number during a film shoot, prompting numerous calls, including one from his future wife.The late father of three recalled how he remained steadfast in his pursuit of love despite facing opposition from his wife’s family, including stern warnings and threats of arrest.Junior Pope didn’t have to sacrifice his life, actress Ini Edo laments
He said in parts: “I mistakenly called my phone number on that movie. One of the callers that called me after the movie was this lady seated here, she called me…I told her to send a message on Facebook so I could see her face, she wrote to me on Facebook and I got in touch with her…I drove down to the traffic light to see her.
Actor Viral Recording Love Story Tragic Accident Determination Challenges Future Wife
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »