Hurricane causes 27 deaths, severe damage in Mexico’s Acapulco

View of a building partially destroyed after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 26, 2023. AFPPIX: Hurricane Otis caused at least 27 deaths and major damage as it lashed Mexico's resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday.

“The shops had all been looted, people were fighting for things. So we decided to walk as there wasn’t anything left there,“ he said. Telephone communications began to resume while the main highway from Mexico City to Acapulco was reopened.Otis rapidly intensified within hours from a tropical storm to the most powerful category of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale before hitting land, taking authorities by surprise.

The World Meteorological Organization described the hurricane as “one of the most rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones on record.”“The building shook as if there was an earthquake,“ Citlali Portillo, a tourist accommodation manager, told the television channel Televisa, adding that she had taken shelter in a bathtub. headtopics.com

“We’re disoriented. We’ve had no communication with our children. We have no signal. We haven’t eaten anything,“ he said.Some residents were seen taking food, water and other goods from looted stores.“We can’t find food. All the stores are already looted,“ said empty-handed resident Guillermina Morales.The military was distributing 100,000 food packages and 800,000 liters of water, with more supplies on the way, a statement said.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Hurricane Otis leaves at least 27 dead in AcapulcoThe Category 5 storm largely cut off communications and road links with the region. Read more ⮕

‘Potentially catastrophic’ Hurricane Otis makes landfall in MexicoThe storm was reportedly packing maximum sustained winds of 265kph when it came ashore. Read more ⮕

Mexico races to help battered Acapulco after major hurricaneACAPULCO: Mexican authorities rushed to send emergency aid, restore communications and assess damage in the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco on Wednes... Read more ⮕

Mexico races to help battered Acapulco after major hurricaneOtis was packing maximum sustained winds of 265kph when it hit the resort town. Read more ⮕

Hurricane left at least 27 dead in Mexico’s Acapulco: GovernmentMEXICO CITY: Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people when it lashed the beach resort town of Acapulco on Mexico’s Pacific coast as a scale-topping ca... Read more ⮕

Taufan Otis ragut 27 nyawa di MexicoTaufan Otis ragut 27 nyawa di Mexico Read more ⮕