Ukraine Unable to Thwart Russian Missile Attack Due to Lack of Air Defense Missiles

A lack of air defense missiles prevented Ukraine from thwarting a Russia n missile attack last week. says Zelenskiy . Photograph: Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times missile attack last week that destroyed the biggest power plant in the region around the capital Kyiv, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the account. Mr Zelenskiy has earlier warned that Ukraine has already had to make tough choices about what to protect and said his country could run out of defensive missiles entirely if Russian attacks continued apace.‘We’re doing everything to keep bringing up the coal’: Ukrainian miners defy Russia’s advance in the east

In recent attacks, Ukraine lost about 7 gigawatt of power generating capacity, with big thermal power plants and transmitting capabilities significantly damaged.

Ukraine Russia Missile Attack Air Defense Power Plant Zelenskiy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine-Russia war: Kyiv and Lviv region come under Russian missile, drone attackUkraine reports about a dozen missiles destroyed over capital and its vicinity, Poland says airspace violated

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

One million without power in Ukraine after Russian attackRussia has launched the largest missile and drone attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure of the war to date, hitting the country's largest dam, causing blackouts in several regions and leaving more than one million consumers without power, Kyiv said.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

EU agrees in principle to give profits from frozen Russian assets to UkraineProposal could generate €3bn this year with first billion potentially being released to Ukraine by July, von der Leyen says

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Russian armoured assaults ramp up pressure on Ukraine’s east, army chief saysTwo sides battle for control of village west of Bakhmut city

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructureAttacks by Russian drones in southern Ukraine overnight caused a fire at an energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region and damaged critical infrastructure in the Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities have said.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ukraine says Russian drones damage energy infrastructure in southSince late March, Russia has launched multiple major attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »