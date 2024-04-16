Ukraine Unable to Thwart Russian Missile Attack Due to Lack of Air Defense Missiles

A lack of air defense missiles prevented Ukraine from thwarting a Russia n missile attack last week. says Zelenskiy . Photograph: Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times missile attack last week that destroyed the biggest power plant in the region around the capital Kyiv, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the account. Mr Zelenskiy has earlier warned that Ukraine has already had to make tough choices about what to protect and said his country could run out of defensive missiles entirely if Russian attacks continued apace.‘We’re doing everything to keep bringing up the coal’: Ukrainian miners defy Russia’s advance in the east
In recent attacks, Ukraine lost about 7 gigawatt of power generating capacity, with big thermal power plants and transmitting capabilities significantly damaged.
