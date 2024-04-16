The Rise of Colour Analysis: TikTok, Fashion, and Sustainability

Colour analysis is having a moment. On TikTok, videos tagged #colouranalysis have generated more than 631 million views. There’s even a filter that projects users’ faces against different coloured backdrops, so they can assess which hues are most complementary. In South Korea, personal colour specialists are proliferating in fashion stores and boutiques. And Irish colour analysts, such as Isabel Gleeson, of, have noted an increase in enquiries about colour consultations from prospective clients.
Ginger Burr, a Boston-based image consultant, goes further. She believes that four colours work for almost everyone – forest green, deep teal, watermelon and periwinkle . Even the most “together” women need help when it comes to colour. Former financier, author, activist and businesswoman Dame Helena Morrissey took to Instagram to tell her followers how a session with image consultant Annie Castaño had transformed her from drab to dressy to embrace her style personality. Castaño’s analysis is based on a combination of colour theory and colour psychology .
