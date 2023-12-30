Significant Changes to Social Welfare and State Pension Rates Coming in 2024

Some significant increases in social welfare rates, as well as sweeping changes to the state pension and tax rates, are set to take effect on January 1. The measures, which were announced in October’s Budget, include a number of one-off bonuses, but there are more on the way in the new year. Here’s a full list of what you can expect as we head into 2024.

Under the changes that take effect from January 1, people will have the option of deferring the pension and working beyond the current qualification age of 66 until they are 70. For every extra year worked, there will be a five percent increase to a person's weekly pension payment. This will also allow people who may not have enough stamps to build them up to qualify for the full state pension. It's also good news for carers with changes to their entitlement





