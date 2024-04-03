River Island Shoppers Snap Up Glamorous Dress for Less Than €20

River Island shoppers across Ireland are snapping up a glamorous dress for less than €20. The stunning Black Abstract Belted Slip Midi Dress was originally €80, but its price has been slashed by a whopping €62 in the retailer’s 'secret' sale. Both flattering and fashionable, the €18 dress features an eye-catching black and white abstract print.

The dress is belted, meaning it will instantly cinch you in, giving the illusion of a more fitted look, and also has a scoop neckline, which helps draw away from the width of your shoulders, while elongating your figure. The midi dress also features long sleeves, which provide a balance to the silhouette and elongate the arms, creating a sleek and elegant look. Not only that, they also offer coverage and versatility, making the dress suitable for various occasions as well as the typical Irish weathe

