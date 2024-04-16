Questions Surrounding the Appointment of Ireland Manager

Can the FAI board stand over the appointment of an Ireland manager in part picked by a lame duck CEO who is now leaving the association?
These are the questions facing the embattled football body in a week where they were - finally - supposed to be announcing Stephen Kenny’s successor. One plan was to announce a manager on Wednesday, in a press release, with an in-person press conference on Thursday. Maybe the timing of his exit - which many suspected was coming sooner rather than later - is just the FAI getting out ahead of the managerial news.So much so, he wasn’t available for interviews last month when the FAI would ordinarily trumpet the end of a near four-year wait to land a lead sponsor for the Ireland team.
It's now looking unlikely but if there is a new manager this week, Hill won’t have any involvement in the media events around the day as he is on holidays until he leaves.. Irish football simply can’t afford any more blows to its relationship or reputation with those controlling the public purse strings.
FAI Ireland Manager Appointment CEO Stephen Kenny Successor
