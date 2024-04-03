Questions over impact on protected snail stall Trump's Doonbeg resort plans

Questions around the impact on a tiny 2mm protected snail, the Vertigo Angustior is stalling plans by Donald Trump's Doonbeg resort in west Clare for new pickle ball courts and other resort improvements. This follows Clare County Council writing to Mr Trump’s TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd requesting a report from the firm on the potential for the proposed works to impact on the EU protected Vertigo Angustior’s population at the Trump owned lands.
The Council has told the Trump firm that the report should include a full survey report on the snail. There are tens of millions of the whorl snail at the course and at Shannon airport in 2014 shortly after purchasing the resort, Mr Trump told reporters that he would be a friend to the Vertigo Angustior at the site. The TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd planning application is seeking permission for the pickle ball courts, basketball court, soft play areas and other improvements to the resor
