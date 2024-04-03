Questions over impact on protected snail stall Trump's Doonbeg resort plans

Questions around the impact on a tiny 2mm protected snail, the Vertigo Angustior is stalling plans by Donald Trump's Doonbeg resort in west Clare for new pickle ball courts and other resort improvements. This follows Clare County Council writing to Mr Trump’s TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd requesting a report from the firm on the potential for the proposed works to impact on the EU protected Vertigo Angustior’s population at the Trump owned lands.

The Council has told the Trump firm that the report should include a full survey report on the snail. There are tens of millions of the whorl snail at the course and at Shannon airport in 2014 shortly after purchasing the resort, Mr Trump told reporters that he would be a friend to the Vertigo Angustior at the site. The TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd planning application is seeking permission for the pickle ball courts, basketball court, soft play areas and other improvements to the resor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RTEbusiness / 🏆 16. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump’s development of Doonbeg golf resort stalls by concerns over impact on protected snailClare County Council seeks report from Trump company on the impact of on the potential impact of works on the Vertigo Angustior snail at the resort

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Four sisters, including triplets, at core of new Clare camogie eraRachael, Susan, Jennifer and Lynda Daly play together for the Banner.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Kilkenny, Clare, Cork and Galway name sides for weekend hurling league tiesDublin and Offaly have also made team announcements.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Jail for Clare man who was 'drinking all day' before fatal crashDamian McNamara (39) was jailed for the dangerous driving causing the death of his girlfriend, Stephanie Fitzpatrick (37)

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

What time and TV channel is Clare vs Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling LeagueGAA action from Cusack Park, Ennis

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Offaly v Cork and Clare v Kilkenny LIVE updates from Hurling League clashesThe Faithful County sit at the bottom of the table with just a single point to their name thanks to a draw with Wexford

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »