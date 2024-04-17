Police in Marbella Crack Down on Narco Gangs, Including Irish Criminals

Police in Marbella are going to war against narco gangs , including the Irish, after a spate of shootings in the past two months.

Now extra police from all over southern Spain are to be drafted into Marbella immediately until the end of the traditional holiday season in October with a greater police presence and increased patrols. The National Police said in a statement: "There will be increased controls on vehicles and people with random checks at alternative times and locations to increase the surprise factor.

Marbella Police Narco Gangs Irish Criminals Shootings Safety Holidaymakers Dublin Organized Crime Arrest Restaurant Tourists

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

People Are Suing Dating Apps For Being 'Predatory'STELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

All The Bits Team STELLAR Is Loving This WeekSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

PSA: Cocoa Brown's Gorgeous Sunshine Serum Is Now Available In Boots!STELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Steal Her Style: Josefine Vogt… The Pinterest QueenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Here's What Team STELLAR Is Loving This WeekSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Nail it: 7 Tips To Keep Your Nails In Tip-Top ShapeSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »