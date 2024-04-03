OnePlus Launches OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition at MWC 24

At the MWC 24 show in Barcelona, OnePlus has launched the most stunning looking smartphone of 2024 so far – the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. The collaboration with the world’s most popular mobile game goes on sale on March 31 for €749 and comes in a unique collectible gift box with iconic GI themed accessories – even the SIM tray tool has a one-off Genshin Impact design. If you pre-order on oneplus.

com now you will get €50 off the price along with a free €100w charger and a second protective case. READ MORE: OnePlus Watch 2 review: I’ve put the 100-hour battery life claim to the test What is OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition? Dressed in a dazzling Electro Violet colour with an anti-glare silk glass rear, this awesome version of OnePlus 12R is enhanced by lightning and peacock feather-inspired decorations that match the design of Keqing, the Genshin Impact character that the phone's design revolves aroun

