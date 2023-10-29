They’re my go-to choice for scented candles, and now Max Benjamin has added new bath and beauty products to its range.

Whether its for her birthday, Christmas or Mother’s Day, there’s always a Max Benjamin reed diffuser on my own mum’s wishlist (the Pink Pepper scent is her particular favourite). Not only are they top quality, luxuriously packaged products, they’re Irish made too – and I love to support homegrown businesses where I can.

Over the years, I’ve also bought mum Max Benjamin’s hand-poured candles and scented drawer cards. So, I’m delighted by the news that the range has been expanded to include bath and body products, meaning I’ll be be able to get her something that I know she’ll like but that’s also brand new this March 22. headtopics.com

The bath and body range includes hand soaps (€10) which are triple milled with olive and coconut oil. Each individually wrapped bar is 200g, and they’re available in five signature scents: Dodici, French Linen Water, Lemongrass & Ginger, Pink Pepper and White Pomegranate.

In keeping with Max Benjamin’s sustainable ethos, the soaps are made with 97percent natural ingredients and do not contain palm oil. The makers say that, in terms of soap making and packaging, that hand soaps are an environmentally friendly option – a good thing at a time when hand washing has taken on new importance. headtopics.com

Also available are hand creams (€15) which come in the same five scents. These are made from nourishing shea butter and promise to absorb quickly.Mark, David and Orla Van den Bergh from their studio in Enniskerry, County Wicklow. There’s no Max Benjamin, but the meaning behind the name is really sweet – it combines the names of Orla’sUntil March 22, the new products are available at exclusively at Arnotts and Brown Thomas, as well as on the Max Benjamin.