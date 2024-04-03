M&S Offers Affordable Alternative to New Balance Trainers

M&S is selling a pair of trainers for €65 that shoppers say are "so comfy" they can "walk for miles". The retailer's Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers look very similar to the famous New Balance 327 Trainers, but cost a fraction of the price.

If you like the relaxed style of the New Balance 327 Trainers but don't want to spend over €130, we've found a great alternative for you. The €65 Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers from M&S have been called a 'dupe' for the expensive brand.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pretty Tops, It Trainers And New Blazers: 10 April Buys To ConsiderOnline

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Kate Middleton's favourite trainers are available to buy at Marks and SpencerThe Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured wearing the shoes on several occasions

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

New Zealander Shamus Hurley-Langton signs new two-year deal with ConnachtThe 23-year-old first joined the province in 2022.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

New Oura deal sees Otonomee ring up 150 new outsourcing jobsOutsourcing start-up hiring for multiple roles on a remote-first basis and is ‘seeking to attract talent from all locations in Ireland’

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

New airline offering cheap Dublin to New York flights - but you need to act fastNew low-cost airline JetBlue has launched in Ireland and to celebrate it's offering cheap flights to New York and Boston. Customers hoping to nab the affordable fares must act fast as they are only available for a limited time only.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Mayo's 'guiding light' relishing fresh start - 'It’s a new challenge and new opportunity'Lisa Cafferky enjoying life as Liam McHale’s side prepare to face Waterford in Division 1 of National Football League tomorrow.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »