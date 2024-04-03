Longford Defeats Dublin in Leinster Football Championship

The Dublin Minor football team suffered a shock defeat to Longford in the Leinster Football Championship this evening. In a scoreline of 3-08 to 1-09, hosts Longford were full value for their win and led by nine points at one stage in the contest. Longford struck their first blow when Joshua Marsh scored a goal inside the first five minutes but Dublin rallied back, including with a 45 from Donach Magee.

Hosts Longford led 1-03 to 0-05 at the break and came out firing scoring 1-03 without reply to take a seven-point lead with Oisin Kane grabbing Longford's second goal. And the deficit grew as Karl O'Hara scored Longford's third and final goal of the game. Dublin did got a goal themselves with Hugh O'Neill scoring a penalty but ultimately Longford were able to see out the game with ease, winning by fiv

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victories for Louth, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, and Meath in Leinster U20 Football ChampionshipLouth, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, and Meath all claimed victories in the Leinster U20 football championship Round 2 fixtures. Louth defeated Longford by five points, while Offaly held off Kildare by a point. Laois and Wicklow also secured their second successive wins in Group 2.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

What time and TV channel is Galway vs Dublin in the Allianz Football LeagueGAA action from Pearse Stadium

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Galway v Dublin LIVE updates from the Allianz Football League clashPadraig Joyce's side have a horrific record against the All-Ireland champions, having last beaten Dublin in the league in 2010

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Dessie Farrell: We've been working on that for three yearsDublin crush Tyrone at Croke Park this afternoon with another display of devestating football

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

GAA league final fixtures released as Clare take on Kilkenny at Semple StadiumDerry meet Dublin in the Division One football final in Croke Park at 4pm

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Derry defeat 13-man Dublin on penalties after football league final thrillerA dramatic clash unfolded in Croke Park.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »