Leinster's Leo Cullen Calls for Fair Semi-Final Ticket Prices

Leinster have earned home country advantage for the third successive semi-final but, tellingly, EPCR have failed to sell out either of their last two, both of which were against five-time winners Toulouse . They drew attendances of 42,067 and 46,823 to the Aviva. Tickets are expected to start going on sale next Thursday.

There appeared to be plenty of hurt from the last 11 months distilled into last Saturday’s performance, their best of the season thus far, but Cullen maintained Leinster were not motivated by revenge. “I think you have got to decompress after some of these games. It’s not just this week, it was last week as well. Leicester are a bloody tough nut to crack.”

Speaking before Northampton had completed their quarter-final win over the understrength Bulls, Cullen had noted that Toulouse had looked like “a team on a mission” and observed: “The English Premiership, you see how competitive it is. With the sadness of teams going bust — what’s it done? It’s thrown a lot of talent into other teams who have picked up five, six, seven players.

“The beauty of France is that the Top 14 is such a monster,” he said. “There will probably be disappointment tonight but turn the page tomorrow because the club have never won a Bouclier. It’s a goal of all of ours but we need to make a plan first and make sure the appetite is there.”

